Keeping an eye on the Atlantic for possible tropical development

NHC is monitoring an area of disturbed weather northeast of Bermuda that has a chance to develop into the first tropical cyclone of the season. The first name on the list is Ana. Right now the latest thinking is that this area of disturbed weather will track southwest into warmer water, with a small window of opportunity for possible development later in the week.
Conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by this weekend, so for it to have a change, development needs to occur quickly.
CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY