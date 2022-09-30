Watch Now
Fox 4 reporter shares damage to her home after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has affected everyone, and now that it has left the residents of SWFL are starting to pick up the pieces. Kaitlin Knapp has been strong enough to show what the storm has done to her home.
Posted at 8:35 PM, Sep 29, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 reporter Kaitlin Knapp shared the damage Hurricane Ian caused to her home in Cape Coral.

Kaitlin's home was flooded by the storm surge Ian caused. She chose to share her story with the public to show the devastating impact this storm has had all across Southwest Florida.

