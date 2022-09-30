Fox 4 reporter shares damage to her home after Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 reporter Kaitlin Knapp shared the damage Hurricane Ian caused to her home in Cape Coral.
Kaitlin's home was flooded by the storm surge Ian caused. She chose to share her story with the public to show the devastating impact this storm has had all across Southwest Florida.
My home is gone, but I have my life and my dogs are safe: I’m choosing to show you this because we’re all in this together. We will get through this. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/3PWtrgSIkb— Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 29, 2022