Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

Posted at 9:52 AM, May 26, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off on Saturday.

During the sales tax holiday period, which runs from Saturday, May 27 through Friday, June 9, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Those items include:

$10 or less

  • Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

$15 or less

  • Manual can openers
  • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
  • Cat litter pans
  • Pet waste disposal bags
  • Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

  • Reusable ice
  • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
  • Pet pads

$30 or less

  • Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach
  • Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues
  • Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock
  • Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers
  • Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer
  • Trash bags

$40 or less

  • Portable self-powered light sources
  • Pet beds

$50 or less

  • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks
  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
    • AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

  • Nonelectric food storage coolers
  • Portable power banks

$70 or less

  • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

  • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor systems
  • Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
  • Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
  • Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less

  • Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

The disaster preparedness holiday will take place again from August 29 to September 8.
2023 STORM NAMES

ArleneLee
BretMargot
CindyNigel
DonOphelia
EmilyPhilippe
FranklinRina
GertSean
HaroldTammy
IdaliaVince
JoseWhitney
Katia

HURRICANE TERMS

Tropical Storm WATCH
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds

