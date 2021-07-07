Charlotte County Public Schools resume normal operations tomorrow

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Public schools will resume normal operations tomorrow following hurricane Elsa.
Elsa has passed. Any activities scheduled for 7/8/2021 can proceed as planned. All employees should report to work as normal on 7/8/2021.— Charlotte County Public Schools (@ccpsfl) July 7, 2021
All student activities scheduled for Thursday, July 8 can proceed as planned. All employees can report to work as normal as well.
