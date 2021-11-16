FORECAST: Warmer...rain expected Thursday

FORECAST:

Temps will be warmer overnight with lows in the low 60s under mostly clear skies. Expect partly cloudy, warmer, and more humid weather for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as moisture begins streaming back into the area with a good chance for showers and a few storms on Thursday. Lingering chances for showers can be expected for Friday and into the weekend with the next cold front arriving on Tuesday, with another round of cooler and drier air. Expect highs in the 80s through the weekend cooling back to the 70s by next Tuesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.