FORECAST: Sunny & warmer for Christmas Day

Merry Christmas, Southwest Florida! We had some light fog this morning, but things are starting to clear up. Temperatures are currently in the upper 50s, but it will start to warm up through the afternoon. Highs today will be near 80° under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows near 60°.

While we're expecting to remain dry this weekend, there will be just enough moisture to filer in foggy conditions later tonight into Sunday morning. This will mainly impact our inland areas, and shouldn't slow down holiday travel too much.

Temperatures will continue to gradually increase through Sunday with highs maxing in the low 80s, but they'll reach the mid-80s by your mid workweek.

