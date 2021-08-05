FORECAST: Showers and Thunderstorms Remain in the Forecast

FORECAST:

Waking up to showers and storms along the coast in Sarasota and Charlotte counties this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a south breeze 5-10 mph and a 50-60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

We start to return to our typical rainy season patter in the days ahead as a ridge of high pressure builds back into south Florida. A southeast wind will set up and that will put afternoon showers and scattered storms along our coast each and every afternoon. Our highs stay in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic.

The first, a tropical wave just inland over Africa is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Guinea Highlands. This wave is expected to move off the west African coast later today. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern tropical Atlantic by early next week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

The second, a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

