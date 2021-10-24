FORECAST: Scattered showers possible through Monday

FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will be possible through Monday. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s on Monday. Drier weather moves in for mid-week with partly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will increase again Thursday with a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, drier and less humid air moves in. Temperatures will be cooler with low 80s for highs on Friday into the weekend. Lows at night will drop from the low 70s through mid-week down to the 60s by the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.