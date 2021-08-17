Watch
FORECAST: Scattered PM storms through Friday

As Fred moves through the southeast we will see a return to afternoon showers and storms in Southwest Florida
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 17, 2021
FORECAST:

Daily PM storms can be expected through Friday. An easterly flow with high moisture content in the atmosphere will support daily storm chances along the Gulf sea breeze. Expect highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s. Heat index values will top 100 each afternoon.

The pattern remains mostly the same into the weekend and early next week, so don't expect significant changes to the forecast for the next 5 to 7 days.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is monitoring Fred, Grace and Henri. More details at HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

