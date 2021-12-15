Watch
FORECAST: More heat with a few showers will end the week

Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 14:28:47-05

FORECAST:

Our weather pattern is not going to change much until early next week with an easterly wind continuing to bring low level moisture into SWFL. Along with daytime heating, expect spot showers to pop up each afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. This will put us in record territory into the weekend.

Rain chances should be a bit higher Saturday through Tuesday with increased moisture. The next front is forecast to move through on Tuesday. Temps will be slightly cooler behind it leading into Christmas.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

