FORECAST: Drier & slightly less humid this week

FORECAST:

Drier air has filtered into SWFL to start the week. This will keep rain chances low and it will feel more comfortable, especially in the morning. Expect mostly sunny skies with a northeast breeze Tuesday through Friday with highs near 90. Skies overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The entire column of the atmosphere from the surface to several thousand feel up is MUCH drier than what we've seen lately and this will keep rain chances low through this weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic. Two other areas of disturbed weather east of Sam near the Cabo Verde Islands have a HIGH chance for development this week. Both of these will likely at least become depressions by mid-week. None of them will have any affect on our area.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.