FORECAST: Breezy with a few spot showers Saturday

FORECAST :

A much calmer pattern is returning to SWFL over the weekend but there will still be a few spot showers with breezy conditions on Saturday.

Tonight looks partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with a chance for a few showers overnight into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s. The "ocean effect" will keep those spot showers going on Saturday with the best chance during the morning. We'll see partly sunny skies with west winds gusting to 20mph. By Sunday, the gradient eases so winds will be from the NNW at only 5-10, partly cloudy with highs around 80.

Trick or Treat Forecast:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy with temps in the 70s. Very nice!

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible development and that is a strong low pressure system located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race,

Newfoundland, that continues to show some signs of organization. However, the low is still attached to a front and therefore remains nontropical. The low is expected to move eastward and then

southeastward toward slightly warmer warmers during the next few days, and it could lose its associated fronts and acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week

while over the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.