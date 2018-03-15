Fire Map forecast shows high risk in Lee and Charlotte county

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
This is a map for March 15th, the southwest Florida area is highlighted in yellow. The fire risk is extremely high in Lee and Charlotte County.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service map is showing a high fire risk across the entire state.
Meanwhile, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, and Hendry counties are all showing a very high fire risk.