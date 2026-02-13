Dense Fog Advisory until 10am this morning

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 13th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Southwest Florida until 10am this morning. Visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile in many locations. The fog is likely to stick around through the morning, but by lunch time the sun returns and our temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. The winds will be pretty light out of the northwest 5-10mph.

WEEKEND PLANS: Heading into your weekend, we'll wake up to patchy fog, followed by lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Overall, a beautiful Valentine's Day is ahead!

Sunday will be windy with gusts to 25 mph. The windy weather is ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring scattered showers and storms to Southwest Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, President's Day. While President's Day will start off wet, we'll finish dry and in the 70s. Unlike the past couple of fronts, this one will not bring a dramatic temperature drop. The forecast high for Monday is is 76° and by Tuesday we are right back up to 80° and will stay close or just above 80° through Thursday.

This front will bring us much needed rainfall, now in severe to extreme drought. These are conditions we wouldn't typically see until late April into May.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

