WATCH: Plane overshoots runway while landing at Florida Airport

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The FAA released a new video Friday of a private plane overshooting a runway at a Palm Beach County airport.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Boca Raton Airport.

WATCH BELOW: Jet overshoots runway at Boca Raton Airport

Plane overshoots runway while landing at Boca Raton Airport

The new video showed the Bombardier Challenger 300 stopping abruptly near a busy road.

The FAA said the airport's Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) was deployed, helping the aircraft stop.

EMAS is a bed of lightweight, crushable material installed at the end of a runway to slow down aircraft that overshoot, undershoot or veer off the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

According to the FlightAware tracking website, the jet landed at the airport at 5:10 p.m. after a four-hour flight from Las Vegas.

Two crew members and two passengers were on board. There were no injuries.