These are Vrbo’s top vacation homes of 2023

Finding the right vacation rental can be overwhelming, especially if you’ve got a wide-open calendar and an even more open mind about where to go on your next trip.

Luckily, Vrbo has already done a lot of the research for you and has released its list of the top vacation homes of the year for 2023.

The vacation rental platform picked the following homes after studying hundreds of thousands of properties listed on its site. Vrbo looked for just the right mix of locations, guest ratings and reviews, prices, features, amenities and interior design elements to select the top 10 vacation rentals in the United States (plus a bonus property in Mexico!). Read on for inspiration for your next trip.

1. Oasis Estate in Palm Springs, California

This stunning property has it all: nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a dining pavilion that can seat 18, a sauna and steam room, a huge pool, a mini golf course and a vintage Airstream trailer. Located in beautiful Palm Springs, California, the 7,000-square-foot property is close to shops and restaurants but still feels secluded. A full-time property manager is onsite to help with anything you need, including connections to local yoga instructors, chefs and massage therapists for your stay.

Vrbo

2. Happy Roadrunner in Phoenix, Arizona

Beat the heat on your next trip to Phoenix with a stay at Happy Roadrunner, a gorgeous six-bedroom, five-bathroom retreat in the mountains. You’ll feel like you’re staying at your own private resort hotel thanks to the shimmering backyard pool (complete with rock waterfalls for decoration), the small putting green, the spacious hot tub and the outdoor pool table. Inside, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen, a colorful game room and beautiful views from each of the six bedrooms.

Vrbo

3. Chasestone in Lake Norman, North Carolina

Situated on a private peninsula jutting out into scenic Lake Norman, this 7,000-square-foot property is a waterfront oasis roughly 30 miles north of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. Boasting space for 18 overnight guests, Chasestone includes a media room, game room, pool, hot tub and tons of outdoor space.

Vrbo

4. Contemporary Gem in Manzanita, Oregon

The photos say it all: This vacation rental in Manzanita, Oregon, is a stunning architectural gem surrounded by trees. From the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, it’s just a short walk down to Neahkahnie and Manzanita beaches but, based on how beautiful the home is, you may never want to leave. Contemporary furniture and a massive deck help add to the feeling of tranquility and calm.

Vrbo

5. Ocean View Oasis in Montauk, New York

You don’t have to travel far for a relaxing getaway on the water, as Ocean View Oasis proves. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a great view of the Atlantic Ocean from the east end of Long Island. With a heated pool, a hot tub, a fire pit, an art studio and a movie theater, this vacation property has everything your crew needs for the perfect long weekend — and then some.

Vrbo

6. Riverfront Hideaway in Dripping Springs, Texas

Though it’s on the smaller side compared to Vrbo’s other top picks, the Riverfront Hideaway packs a big punch all the same. With fun interior design elements and magnificent views of the nearby Pedernales River, this home is the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Your new favorite thing to do will be lounging with a cup of coffee on the expansive wraparound deck, which is the perfect vantage point for taking in the serene Central Texas landscape.

Vrbo

7. 30A My Way in Rosemary Beach, Florida

For your next vacation, plan a trip to warm, sunshiney Rosemary Beach, which is situated along the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida panhandle. And when you book a stay at 30A My Way, you’ll wake up to panoramic views of the water from nearly every room in the house. With 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, this home has plenty of room for you, the kids, the grandparents and anyone else you think could benefit from a few laidback days on the beach. This bright, airy vacation rental also boasts a seaside pool, expansive outdoor lounging areas, a small putting green, a theater room, a pool table, a basketball hoop and more.

Vrbo

8. Port of Call in Isle of Palms, South Carolina

Stay right on the Atlantic Ocean at this massive home in Isle of Palms, a small island southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. With a whopping 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms — and room for up to 28 overnight guests — this gorgeous waterfront property is ideal for family reunions, retreats or just an extended getaway with all of your closest friends. In addition to 7,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed interior space, Port of Call also boasts an impressive 1,500 additional square feet of outdoor living areas, complete with a pool, a gazebo, a private boardwalk and a putting green.

Vrbo

9. Salmonfly Lodge in Victor, Idaho

If you’re hoping for a vacation home that delivers on luxury log cabin vibes, look no further than Salmonfly Lodge. Situated next to Targhee National Forest on a small pond in Victor, Idaho, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home offers 4,735 spacious square feet for up to 14 guests. The interior design is almost as beautiful as the scenery outside: Cathedral ceilings, high-end appliances, two big fireplaces, antler chandeliers, exposed wood accents and other rustic touches make this one vacation rental you won’t ever feel like leaving.

Vrbo

10. Trestle House in Winter Park, Colorado

You don’t have to be a skier or snowboarder to appreciate Trestle House — though it definitely doesn’t hurt. It’s located right on the slopes of Winter Park Resort, a popular Colorado ski area in the Rocky Mountains a little more than an hour from Denver (and once the snow melts each spring, the resort comes alive with mountain biking, hiking and tons of other activities!). With room for 12 spread across three levels, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of the mountains outside. Cozy up by the fireplace, have coffee on the heated deck, play a game of pool or just kick back and soak up all the woodsy scenery.

Vrbo

Bonus: Villa Luna Nueva in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Though Vrbo typically highlights just 10 great vacation rentals in the U.S., this year they decided to include a bonus property in Mexico. Situated in Cabo San Lucas, Villa Luna Nueva is a stunning five-bedroom, four-bedroom house with room for 12 guests. Outside, there’s a massive patio, a private garden terrace and a pool. As if that weren’t enough, every booking includes support from a concierge, who can help schedule in-house massages, make dinner reservations and more.

Vrbo

Which of these vacation rentals are you most excited to book?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.