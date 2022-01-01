1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Covering Florida
Investigates
National
World
Ukraine
Coronavirus
Business
Lifestyle
Sports
Entertainment
As Seen on 4
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Radar
Live Cameras
Weather Blog
Fire Watch
Traffic
Your Healthy Family
Florida Lottery
Winning Numbers
The Morning Blend
Social Media
Fox4 Facebook
Fox4 Twitter
Fox4 YouTube
Fox4 Instagram
About Us
Station History
News Team
Streaming Apps
Programming Guide
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Contests
Support
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Welcoming Nadeen Yanes to Fox 4
Live Stream Schedule