Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

US pushes back on Trump request for secure SCIF, 'likely' at home

The government wants former President Trump's legal team to only handle classified information at a sensitive compartmented information facility.
US pushes back on Trump request for secure SCIF, 'likely' at home
(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
US pushes back on Trump request for secure SCIF, 'likely' at home
Posted at 9:05 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 21:05:09-04

The U.S. government is pushing back on a request from former President Donald Trump's legal team on how they handle classified materials, saying they are requesting "special treatment that no other criminal defendant would receive."

Trump's legal team, in communications about a protective order over classified materials in the case, requested that a SCIF, or sensitive compartmented information facility where classified information would be discussed, be set up at a secure area "at an unidentified location used during Trump's presidency."

A reply to the renewed motion for a protective order said that the location being requested is "likely a reference to one of [Trump's] homes."

In documents filed in court, the government said, "Creating a secure location in Trump's residence — which is also a social club — so he can discuss classified information, would be an unnecessary and unjustified accommodation that deviates from the normal course of cases involving classified discovery."

SEE MORE: What is Georgia's RICO Act, and how could it affect Trump?

Court documents said the U.S. government's side has argued that the location of a SCIF, where classified information can be discussed, should be determined by the chief information security officer, while working with the defense. 

In a protective order in the case, Judge Tanya Chutkan said Trump and his legal team cannot disclose "sensitive materials" to anyone who is not working on the defense in the case. 

In the order, Chutkan laid out parameters for what is considered sensitive materials. It includes materials containing personally identifying information, witness testimony and related exhibits presented to the grand jury. Materials obtained through seal or search warrants, recordings, transcripts, interview reports and materials obtained from other governmental entities are also not to be disclosed.

The order does not apply to information or records that are publicly available or that the defense has secured on its own.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here