Dermatologist talks importance of sunscreen for those who work or play outdoors

Many people are looking for that nice, relaxing day at the beach this summer. But, if you’re not careful, it could take a turn for the worse in the middle of this heat wave with the scorching sun.

“Sometimes I’m good and I remember sunscreen,” beachgoer Jeffery Zimmerman told the Scripps News Group in San Diego.

“Sometimes I will choose not to wear it, but I do end up regretting it later on,” added Sadie Zimmerman.

“It's very important that people are aware of the risks of being outside, especially during these summer months,” said Dr. Charles Miller, assistant medical director & dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente.

Miller said it’s not only important for everyone going outside in the summer heat to put on sunscreen, but for those who work in it as well.

“Such as lifeguards and construction workers to protect themselves from the sun because of where we live, we have a very high ultraviolet index on a scale of zero to 12, it's oftentimes over 10 or 11,” Miller said. “And long-term effects not only does it cause wrinkles and dark spots and blemishes that people don't like, but it can also cause skin cancer."

Dr. Miller said a good rule of thumb is to apply sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher, and it's best to do so even before heading out into the sun. And once you’re out here, don’t forget to reapply that sunscreen.

“You may want to go the extra mile and make sure that your sunscreen has zinc in it because it does give you a little bit better protection,” Miller said. “There are some theories that some people say that if you use a chemical sunscreen first and then you put a zinc sunscreen over the top, that can be very helpful.”

Some say the simple task of putting on your sunscreen is something that everyone should remember to do.

“So, it's always important to protect your skin. It's not worth it to get a little extra sunburn for what you're going to be in pain anyway, and it's miserable. And then you lose the tan because it peels away with the burn, so it's not worth it ever. It's never worth it,” said beachgoer Haley Whitehead.

