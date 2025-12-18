Person of interest identified as police probe Brown shooting, MIT professor's killing

Authorities have identified a person of interest and are looking into a connection between last weekend's mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor.

That is according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The attacker at Brown on Saturday killed two students and wounded nine others in a classroom in the school's engineering building before getting away.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) north, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was gunned down in his home Monday night in the Boston suburb of Brookline. The 47-year-old physicist and fusion scientist died at a hospital the next day.

The FBI previously said it knew of no links between the cases.

It's unclear whether the individual identified is the same person seen on surveillance video previously distributed by police this week.

MORE ON THE MANHUNT | New video gives clearest look yet at person of interest in Brown University shooting