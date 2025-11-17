New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd shot in Manhattan; police release images of suspect

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach early Sunday morning outside a Manhattan business.

The New York Police Department said a 29-year-old man, who the mayor's office confirmed was Boyd, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach around 2 a.m. on West 38 Street.

The Jets issued a statement acknowledging they were aware of the situation but declined to comment further.

NYPD's Crime Stoppers page posted surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting incident. The suspect fled the scene on foot, wearing black clothes and carrying a black bookbag.

NYPD Crime Stoppers NYPD Crime Stoppers released images of a suspect in the shooting of NFL player Kris Boyd.

Boyd has played for four NFL teams since entering the league in 2019. He has been sidelined this season, his first with the Jets, for a shoulder injury. He previously played college football at the University of Texas.