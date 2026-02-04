Man arrested after fight with minors during anti-ICE school walkout

A man has been arrested in connection with a physical altercation involving minors during a student protest near Austin, Texas.

Officers with the Buda Police Department served an arrest warrant on Tuesday for 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts. He faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon as students at Moe and Gene Johnson High School were participating in a protest, reportedly over Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police said a verbal argument between a female juvenile on the sidewalk and an adult man in a vehicle escalated into a physical altercation involving multiple people.

Several people reported minor injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The adult man, later identified as Watts, left the scene before officers arrived but was eventually located and interviewed, police said.

According to police, an investigation determined Watts was the "primary aggressor," leading to the arrest.

