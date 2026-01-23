Luigi Mangione's latest federal hearing focuses on officers' rules for searches

Luigi Mangione, the 27-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was back in a federal courtroom Friday morning fighting the government's efforts to use his backpack and its contents against him.

His lawyers say that Altoona Police Department illegally searched his backpack without a search warrant. Inside, they found a gun, ammunition, silencers, and a journal, amongst other things.

Mangione was once again calm in the courtroom Friday, wearing a tan prison jumpsuit as his attorney Mark Agnifolo argued the Altoona Police Department did not have guidelines for searching property at the time of Mangioni's arrest.

The Altoona Police Department's general order, the rulebook for officers, explains in detail, according to Agnifilo, how to search a person once they have been arrested. It details reminders to look through their jacket, their belt, and more, but never mentions how to handle property not on their body, like a backpack.

Chief Nathan Snyder testified in court that if his officers found a gun or ammunition while conducting a search like they did in this case, they would probably immediately stop and obtain a search warrant. He contradicted himself when the government asked if they'd continue to search to make sure the property was safe, and he said yes.

Mangione will be back inside that courtroom next Friday, where they'll discuss a jury questionnaire amongst other things.

The judge has already set jury selection for September 8th. If she throws out the death penalty charge, trial will start in October.If she doesn't, it will start in January 2027.