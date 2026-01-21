Jury deliberates in case of Uvalde officer's response to 2022 school shooting

A jury is now deliberating in the case against Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer who is accused of not following his training to confront an active shooter who killed 21 people in the 2022 Robb Elementary attack.

The jury heard nine days of testimony, including from teachers at the school and parents of children who were killed. They reviewed photographs from the classroom scenes of the shooting and heard expert testimony from a medical examiner.

WATCH | Uvalde Victim’s Sister Escorted Out After Emotional Outburst in Robb Elementary Shooting Trial



Gonzales is charged with 29 counts child abandonment or endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

Gonzales is one of two law enforcement officers to be criminally charged over the shooting. Former Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was indicted on 10 felony counts of child abandonment and endangerment in June of 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.