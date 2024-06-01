Watch Now

Actions

Idaho jury recommends death penalty in Chad Daybell murder trial

Known as the so-called "Doomsday Prophet," he was convicted of killing his first wife and the two youngest children of his second wife.
Chad Daybell has been convicted of conspiracy and first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife and children of his second wife. (CNN Newsource)
1705349139_HYJ3H1.jpg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 14:06:11-04

An Idaho jury has recommended the death penalty on multiple counts in the murder trial of Chad Daybell, the so-called “Doomsday Prophet."

Daybell was convicted on charges that he killed his first wife and the two youngest children of his second wife.

As Court TV reported, Daybell was found guilty of conspiracy and first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell. He was convicted of those same charges in the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, children of Lori Vallow.

During Saturday's sentencing hearing the jury recommended the death penalty on counts 1 through 6.

Vallow was convicted of conspiracy and murder charges in her children and Daybell's first wife's deaths, last year. She has since filed a notice of appeal.

Daybell was also convicted of one count of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud. Attorneys agreed to consolidate the sentencing, Court TV reported, and more details on the sentencing for those charges were expected later.

A jury reached a verdict after less than six hours of deliberation to end a two-month trial.

Lori Vallow Daybell stands in court.

Crime

Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison for murder of 2 kids

Alex Arger
3:18 PM, Jul 31, 2023

An indictment accused Vallow and Daybell of espousing religious beliefs to justify the murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The children's remains were found on Daybell’s property in June 2020, several months after JJ’s grandmother contacted police looking for him.

By then, Vallow was sitting in an Idaho jail on charges stemming from the children's disappearances. She was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020, where she and Daybell had relocated amid a cloud of suspicion.

The couple were initially to be tried together, but a judge severed the cases weeks before Vallow's began and took the death penalty off the table for her.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!