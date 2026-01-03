Family speaks out about couple mysteriously found dead in a Columbus, Ohio home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a couple found fatally shot inside their Columbus home earlier this week is speaking out about their loss.

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead Tuesday morning when police did a welfare check at their home.

According to WBNS-TV in Columbus, Spencer's coworkers at a dental clinic in Athens called 911 after he failed to show up for work and neither he nor his family could be reached.

Investigators said no weapons were found at the home and there was no sign of forced entry. Police do not believe the shooting was a murder-suicide at this time.

"Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique. They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others," the couple's family said in a statement.

The family described Spencer as a "devoted and proud father" who was a huge Bengals and Ohio State fan. After graduating from OSU's College of Dentistry, he was a member of the American Dental Association.

Monique, the family said, was a loving mom "whose warmth defined her."

"Her kindness made people feel instantly at home," the statement says.

Their two small children were found inside the home. Both were unharmed, according to the incident report.

"We are heartbroken beyond words. While no outcome can ever undo this loss, our family is committed to seeing this tragedy fully and fairly brought to justice, and to honoring Spencer and Monique by protecting the future of the children they loved so deeply," the statement says.