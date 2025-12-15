Brown University shooting victim from Virginia remembered as 'kind-hearted'

One of two students killed in a mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday has been identified as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov by a family friend.

Umurzokov had recently graduated from Midlothian High School in Central Virginia. He is being remembered as "incredibly kind, funny, and smart," his sister said.

"He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people," reads an online fundraiser created to help Umurzokov's family with expenses. "He continues to be my family’s biggest role model in all aspects. He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew."

The attack Saturday afternoon, which also wounded nine people, set off hours of chaos across the Ivy League campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

The gunman opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, firing more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Monday afternoon.

The lockdown, which stretched into the night, was lifted early Sunday.

The shooting occurred during one of the busiest moments of the academic calendar, as final exams were underway. Brown canceled all remaining classes, exams, papers and projects for the semester and told students they could leave campus, underscoring the scale of the disruption and the gravity of the attack.



