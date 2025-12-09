6-year-old girl dies after go-kart collision at Urban Air adventure park in Florida

A 6-year-old girl has died following a go-karting incident at an indoor family entertainment venue in Port St. Lucie on Saturday, according to local police.

Police said they were dispatched to the incident at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Saturday, just before 9 p.m. Officials said the child was riding with an adult when their go-kart was struck by another go-kart.

The girl was airlifted to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce after the incident and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

State and federal officials are conducting an investigation at the popular adventure park, which is part of a national chain of locations.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park has remained closed since the incident as investigators work to determine what caused the fatal collision.

State inspectors from the Florida Department of Agriculture arrived at the facility Monday, and federal investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have also been called in to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This marks the second serious safety incident involving an Urban Air franchise in Florida in recent years. In 2019, a 10-year-old boy fell 20 feet from a zip line at an Urban Air location in Central Florida when his harness allegedly failed. The child suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and brain injuries. Court records show that the case was settled in 2022.

At the time of the 2019 incident, Urban Air said it takes safety seriously. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment about this weekend's fatal crash.

