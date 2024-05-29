1 dead, 7 injured in suspected natural gas explosion at Ohio bank building

One person is dead and seven people are injured after an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene of what fire officials believe may have been a natural gas explosion at the Chase Bank building near Central Square on Tuesday. Images show the first floor of the building blown apart.

Youngstown police said a 27-year-old employee's body was found inside the building.

Crews evacuated people from the top floors of the building, which are apartment units.

A statement from Mercy Health Hospital said it's treating seven patients who were impacted by the incident, including one patient in critical condition.

Streets in the surrounding area are closed to traffic indefinitely because of the potential for a structural collapse.

Officials said there is no evidence of suspicious activity.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Cleveland.