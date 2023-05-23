Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Ukrainian PSYOP: Confuse Russia from Belgorod to Bakhmut

Ukraine's intelligence chief denies his country's involvement in the cross-border incursion.
Ukrainian PSYOP: Confuse Russia from Belgorod to Bakhmut
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 20:07:12-04

A group of Russian anti-Putin fighters claims responsibility for attacks on Tuesday inside Belgorod, Russia. The Kremlin says the "saboteurs" are being hunted.

Ukraine's intelligence chief denies his country's involvement in the cross-border incursion. But military analysts view the attack through the PSYOP (psychological operations) prism — a move to stretch Russia's forces before Ukraine launches a counteroffensive.

Watch the video to hear what the "Liberty of Russia" legion says is their objective.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here