U.S. Marshal announces results of Florida-based child rescue operation

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Marshals Service (USMS) said it led a Florida-based youth recovery initiative resulting in the recovery or safe location of 122 missing or endangered children.

This joint multi-disciplinary task force operated for two weeks and located or recovered vulnerable children belonging to multiple Florida metropolitan areas.

The release said it recovered 57 youth individuals belonging to the Tampa Bay metropolitan area. USMS also said it recovered 14 belonging to the Orlando metropolitan area, 22 belonging to the Jacksonville metropolitan area and 29 belonging to the Fort Myers metropolitan area.

The U.S. Marshal held a press conference in Tampa on Nov. 17.

This initiative was called “Operation Home for the Holidays,” and the release the goal was to also provide services for those children found.

"What allows our Middle Florida-based child recovery initiatives to stand out is the emphasis placed on what happens after. We know these children will have needs once we find them. It only makes sense to build these operations alongside like-minded partners from across the child welfare space, " said Bill Berger, United States Marshal - Middle District of Florida.

The operation’s partners located or recovered children across Florida and in nine other states, and the USMS said some of these kids disclosed experiences relating to various types of abuse and proximity to other criminal activity.

USMS said these allegations, in conjunction with information developed by the task force, led to six felony arrests. Several other criminal investigations are active following information found through the operation, and additional felony arrests are anticipated, per USMS.