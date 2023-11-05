Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers reported finding small pieces of metal in the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement in a press release Saturday, saying the recall applies to the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing "Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties" with a "Best If Used By" date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The contaminated products were produced on Sept. 5, and shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, FSIS said.

At this time, one minor oral injury has been reported in connection with the consumption of the product.

FSIS urges consumers with these products not to consume them. They should be thrown away or can be returned to their place of purchase.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101.

