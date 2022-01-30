North Las Vegas police investigate 'mass casualty' crash; at least 9 dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police say at least nine people are dead in what they call a "mass casualty" traffic collision on Saturday.

Road closures were in place on Cheyenne Avenue near Commerce Street during the overnight hours as police investigated on-scene.

A Dodge Charger was speeding northbound on Commerce approaching Cheyenne around 3 p.m. and ran a red light. The Charger hit multiple vehicles, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department

In total, 15 people were involved in the incident. One person remained in critical condition at the University Medical Center.

NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas called it a "chaotic event."

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said.

Six vehicles total were involved in the crash.

The deceased range from at least one juvenile to middle-aged adults, according to authorities. The driver of the Dodge Charger is among the nine who died.

The people who were killed will be identified by the coroner after family has been notified.

