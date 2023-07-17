Tonight: Scripps News airs special coverage of No Labels town hall

Scripps News will air special coverage of a No Labels "Common Sense Town Hall" on Monday night.

No Labels is a political organization that opposes what it calls the "extremes" in both the Democratic and Republican Parties.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman will speak on behalf of No Labels at the event in New Hampshire, discussing the group's bipartisan ideals and solutions to America's challenges.

"No Labels was built on the belief that our nation's strength lies not in rigidly adhering to the demands of either political party, but in our ability to converse, discuss, and even disagree constructively in search of putting the country first," the group said in a statement.

Manchin, who has often crossed party lines while serving in the Senate, said the nation is lacking discussion on common sense solutions to its problems.

"It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders," said Manchin in a press release.

No Labels claims it is not a third party. Instead, the group claims it is "creating a powerful force capable of countering the influence of the extremes on both sides."

There's been speculation in Washington that the group could propose an alternative ticket in the 2024 presidential election. The proposition has sparked heated debate about potential spoilers in the race.

Scripps News political correspondent Kevin Cirilli will lead the discussion during Monday's town hall. Special coverage of the event will begin at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Scripps News.

Scripps news does not endorse candidates or political movements in any way.

