WWP Veterans Day

It is estimated as many as 600,000 post-9/11 veterans live with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and according to the Department of Defense, more than 430,000 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI) between 2000 and 2020.

Wounded Warrior Project® is announcing new investments in its Warrior Care Network® including an effort to treat substance use disorder concurrent with PTSD and/or TBI The latest $25 million investment will help innovate new approaches to treating PTSD and TBI as well as address substance use and opioid use. WWP launched its innovative Warrior Care Network five years ago with four academic medical center partners to improve the lives of thousands of veterans and families. Today’s announcement of $25 million in additional funding brings the total investment in clinically treating PTSD and TBI to nearly $290 million. The end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan does not mean the end of service to these men and women.

This new investment will help Warrior Care Network:

Treat chronic pain through surgical procedures so warriors can better focus on treating PTSD.

Enhance and expand efforts to diagnose and treat traumatic brain injury and add a TBI track for Special Operations Forces.

Research novel mental and brain health treatment options and how veterans respond to treatment. One study will look at how artificial intelligence can identify how a veteran responds to specific treatments.

