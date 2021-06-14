Women’s Health & Fitness On The Go With Jamie Hess

The Summer Wind is Blowing in, and with it comes warmer weather, busy schedules and even a return to the office for many in the workplace.

Whether you’re gearing up for a season of fun in the sun or gearing up to get back to the grind, we can’t let our health and fitness fall by the wayside as we sit by the bayside.

Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess is here with tips and recommendations for a healthier daily routine, keeping your body and mind fit, making “me” time and focusing on our fitness and wellness.

Jamie will share:

The best in fitness and health

Rest & Recovery- the building blocks of wellness

Managing stress

Prepping our home and routine for the best results

Jamie Hess is a wellness lifestyle expert and the co-creator of @NYCfitfam. Named “one of the seven fittest couples on Instagram” by Women’s Health magazine, Jamie and her family have been featured on Dr. Oz, The Daily Burn, Refinery29, The New York Post, The Observer, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her focus is on fitness, nutrition, wellness hacks, and conscious parenting.

Interview Courtesy of:

Clorox, Neutrogena

