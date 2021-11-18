Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Weekend Projects That Are Perfect For Fall

items.[0].videoTitle
Amy Lynn speaks with Tom Kraeutler about weekend projects that are perfect for fall.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:34:18-05

Tom Kraeutler
Home Improvement Expert

Paid for by
Squeaky Door Productions

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4