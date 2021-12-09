UnidosUS Open Enrollment With Alberto A. Gonzalez, Jr.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has paved access to affordable health coverage and care for 20 million Americans, including four million Latino adults and 600,000 children. However, Latinos make up nearly 30% of those uninsured and have the second-highest uninsured rate among all racial or ethnic groups. Coverage losses among Latinos prior to 2020, combined with the disproportionate toll of the coronavirus pandemic on Latinos’ health and finances, has left the community even more vulnerable and without critical health protections.

That is why UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, has launched a bilingual awareness campaign to urge eligible Latinos to enroll or renew their health coverage plan during the 2022 Open Enrollment period under the ACA. The campaign, now in its ninth year, will work to narrow gaps in health coverage and encourage eligible Latinos to sign up for a health plan before the January 15 deadline. The campaign will also amplify the availability of more affordable coverage options thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

For more information please visit: healthcare.gov or cuidadodesalud.gov