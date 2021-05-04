The Morning Blend: Dr. John Chao Explains "Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®"
An easier and more comfortable treatment for receding gum lines
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:49:30-04
Dr. John Chao
Dentist and Inventor of "Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®"
Sponsored by
Pinhole Academy
www.pinholegumrejuvenation.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.