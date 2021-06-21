"The Daily Show" Writer Has His Own Comedy Special

In Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag), Josh Johnson discusses a variety of hilarious topics including the pandemic’s effects on interpersonal relationships, the three things women can expect from their partners, and whether or not his friend’s bird is a racist.Before writing for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Josh was a writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut. As a stand-up, Josh has performed at clubs, colleges and festivals around the world and was named New York’s Funniest Comic at Caroline's during the New York Comedy Festival. On screen, he’s appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, and Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup. From Louisiana by way of Chicago, Josh currently lives in New York and can be seen performing regularly at the Comedy Cellar.

On June 11, Josh released his ambitious 33-track mixtape Elusive, where he explores uncharted territory to redefine the relationship between comedy and music. Elusive weaves his shrewd and self-deprecating observations on the absurdities of modern dating and American decay with nine music tracks that roam the same thematic terrain.

