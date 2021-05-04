Scoops of Thanks 2021

The pandemic helped consumers peek behind the curtain of food availability as people were confronted at the onset with limited meat and produce at the grocery store, along with rising food prices. And, while farmers have been tirelessly working to keep the supply chain strong and meet the rising demand, they could eventually reach a breaking point.

One U.S. farm currently feeds an estimated 166 people annually in America and abroad. But with the global population projected to increase from 7.6 billion to 9.8 billion by 2050, the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is being produced now just to keep up. But YOU can step up now to help make sure there’s enough food to serve future generations!

On Thursday, May 6th, Culver’s is holding its 7th annual Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day in support of students working on solutions to feeding a booming population. Guests simply purchase a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard at participating restaurants for just $1 and all the proceeds will go directly to local FFA chapters or other agricultural education organizations. Since 2013, customers have helped Culver’s donate more than $3 million to those organizations encouraging smart farming.