Tia Torres and her daughter, Mariah Torres, work tirelessly to rescue pit bulls and other dogs in order to help them find their forever homes. The Torres' are the heart of Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest Pit Bull rescue center in the U.S.

For more than 30 years, the Torres family have gone above and beyond to give a second chance at life to pit bulls - dogs who have continually been demonized due to the reputation of their breed - and parolees. Now, in an all-new season of Pit Bulls & Parolees, new audiences and dedicated fans will be able to witness even more incredible stories of redemption and rescue with Tia, Mariah and the Villalobos family in their never-ending battle to save man and man’s best friend.In the season’s premiere, the Villalobos Rescue Center crew is on a mission to catch a runaway dog, while daughter Mariah gets a creative idea for the parolees to design fundraising apparel. We’ll also see a family come all the way from sunny California in search of a new furry family member to share in their adventurous lifestyle.Later this season, audiences will also meet other loving adoptees who travel from far and wide to give these dogs forever homes. We’ll see Tia as she visits a Mississippi shelter to give a hybrid wolf dog a second chance at life; daughter-in-law Lizzy as she leans on Tia for support in trying to find a work-life balance as a new mother of two; veteran tenant Lil Rocky as he faces a cancer scare and gets support from the Villalobos crew; and a pair of hearing-impaired dogs, Ben and Spike, who get the care they deserve. Audiences will also witness Tia as she gears up to revamp the Claiborne Warehouse when a hurricane heads straight for New Orleans.

