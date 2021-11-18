Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Out Of My Heart

items.[0].videoTitle
Amy Lynn speaks with Sharon Draper, author of "Out of My Heart".
Posted at 11:30 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:30:07-05

Sharon Draper
Author of "Out of My Heart"

Paid for by
Simon and Schuster Children's Publishing

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4