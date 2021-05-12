Mother's Day Gift Pairings

Carmen Ordonez is leading on-air lifestyle and travel expert, TV Host, Spokesperson and founder behind Viva Fashion. She has appeared in several media outlets including The New York Times, The TODAY Show, Univision, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, CNN, Telemundo and InStyle Magazine to name a few. She is currently the host of "ION Style" on the ION Television Network and also shares her practical lifestyle advice on various TV shows including Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia and Univision's Despierta America. Launched in 2008, Viva Fashion features the latest in fashion, travel, beauty and lifestyle. She's received several awards for her work including being named a "Next Generation Latina" by MasterCard and a Top 25 Fashion Influencer by LATINA Magazine. Today her goal is to empower women through fashion and helping them be the best version of themselves by also leading a purposeful life. She currently travels across the U.S. participating in conferences and speaking engagements.