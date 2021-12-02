Holiday Social Shopping

This holiday Facebook is hosting a season full of fun, educational and meaningful shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram. Whether it’s finding a great deal, shopping a livestream from your favorite brand, giving to a cause that is close to your heart or supporting small and minority--owned business - we’re creating a diversity of shopping opportunities that reflects our communities. By bringing the power of community to holiday shopping we’re creating a better, faster, and more informed experience for people.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 14:49:10-05
