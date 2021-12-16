Watch
Holiday Health And Wellness Tips

Health and Wellness Expert with The Bountiful Company shares easy ways to keep your health and wellness top of mind during the holidays.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:43:21-05

With the holiday season in full effect, it’s a great time to take account of your health and wellness routine and set yourself up for success. While finding the time to focus on your health during the busy holiday months can be difficult, we have some easy tips to help you navigate the season.

From eating healthy and getting more exercise to filling nutritional gaps with the right supplements, there is plenty we can do make sure health and wellness stays top of mind during the holidays and beyond.

About Meghan Sowa:
As a busy working mom, Meghan maintains a healthy lifestyle by getting her steps through trailing behind her active second grader and new puppy. Meghan stays close to the health and wellness space personally and professionally and wants nothing more than to help folks (of all ages) do the same. 

