In recognition of Heart Health Month (February), former star of “The Real Housewives of Miami”, cookbook author (“Sabor! A Passion for Cuban Cuisine”, “Cuban Chicks Can Cook”, and “The Versailles Restaurant Cookbook”), and celebrity chef Ana Quincoces, known as “Miami’s Hottest Chef”, is dishing up spins on classic Hispanic recipes that are full of flavor, easy to make, and good for the heart!

Showcasing two original Hispanic recipes the whole family can enjoy, Ana will demonstrate how simple it is to integrate heart-healthy ingredients into preparing family meals all from the comfort of your own home.

A food entrepreneur and creator of the popular Skinny Latina line of Latin-inspired marinades and sauces, Ana is a self-taught home cook known for spicing up dishes with a Cuban twist. A finalist on “Food Network Star’s” Season 12, she went from contestant to judge appearing on “Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay” and “MasterChef Latino”.

A one-woman powerhouse with non-stop ambition, Ana is the Culinary Editor for “Miami Vibes Magazine” and has been a guest “TODAY”, “HLN”, “Despierta America”, “Un Nuevo Dia”, and the list goes on and on.

A keynote speaker for various conferences around the country including Hispanic Leadership and Women in Business, her messaging is often about empowering women to live rewarding and successful lives, inspiring women to “reinvent themselves”, “fake it until they make it”, and “get in there and cook something”.