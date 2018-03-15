WFTX
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather Alerts
Live Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Videos
SWFL Fires
Hurricane News
+
Hurricane Center
Hurricane History
Traffic
News
+
Local News
4 In Your Corner
4 Your Health
State
National
Sports
Viewers Voice
National Politics
World
Infographic
Recalls
Conquering Addiction
Submit News Tips
Good News
Taste and See SWFL
+
Southwest Florida Beaches
Brewery
Farmers Markets
The Morning Blend
+
Be On The Show
Hosts
Contests
Behind The Scenes
Morning Blend Facebook
Videos
+
Latest Videos
Watch Live
Newsy
Fox 4 Youtube
Photo Galleries
+
Pricey Homes
Weather Photos
Money
+
Consumer
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Lifestyle
+
Home Experts
Technology
Taste and See SWFL
Simplemost
Entertainment
+
The List
Right This Minute
Watercooler
Pickler and Ben Show
Florida Lottery
+
Winning Numbers
Community Calendar
+
Submit Events
Contests
Social Media
+
Fox 4 Facebook Page
Fox 4 Instagram
Fox 4 Twitter
About Us
+
Mobile Apps
TV Listing
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Staff
Jobs
Closed Captioning
Support
Speakers Talent Request Form
Current
48
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Azul Cosmetic Surgery And Medical Spa: Brow lift Explained With Patrick Flaharty
9:00 AM, Mar 15, 2018
Share Article
Previous
Next
Patrick Flaharty explains the benefits and ease of the brow lift!
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
Dr. Patrick Flaharty
Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples
(239) 415-7576
AzulBeauty.com
Special Offers:
30% off micro-channeling
25% off coolscultping
and $60 off the Azul Skin Health Anti-aging system
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story