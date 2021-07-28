Attention Couples: Money Is A Team Sport

With so many couples getting married this summer after a long year of pandemic proposals and postponed weddings, financial services leader Fidelity Investments® has a reminder: after the wait, start forever on the right financial footing. And yet, according to Fidelity’s 2021 Couples & Money study, while 57% claim they are joint retirement decisionmakers, more than half of all couples disagree on how much is needed to reach their retirement objectives. In addition, 1-in-5 women report having little or no involvement in retirement planning and 40% of same-sex partners report having only one primary retirement decision-maker. The solutionis clear: make money a team sport.