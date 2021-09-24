Amazon Upskilling

Watch
Amazon today announced plans to expand its commitment to provide education and skills training opportunities to its U.S. employees with a total investment of $1.2 billion by 2025.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 24, 2021
Amazon will now fund full college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications for its frontline employees through its popular Career Choice program. Amazon is also adding three new upskilling programs to provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT, and user experience and research design.

